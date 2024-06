ADVERTISEMENT

The esports hub eCLUTCH has kicked off its expansion into Europe, partnering with channels such as ESR, GINX TV, Esports 24, Esports Legends, Gametoon and MGG TV.

ESR is available in over 100 countries and offers gaming and esports content. GINX TV is a multi-media production company. Esports Legends celebrates iconic esports moments and players with documentaries and profiles.

Gametoon is a SPI International’s TV channel dedicated to esports and gaming. Launched in 2018, MGG TV is the first French esports channel with a catalog of national and international competitions.

“We are on a mission to revolutionize the esports viewing experience,” said Arnaud Verlhac, CEO of eCLUTCH. “By collaborating with these powerhouse channels, we are setting a new standard for what esports entertainment can be. Our European expansion is just the beginning of our journey to connect fans everywhere with the thrilling world of esports.”