SPI/FilmBox Thematic Channels in France

SPI/FilmBox and France’s Free have inked a distribution deal for eight thematic SPI channels to become available via various packages.

The two companies also renewed their carriage deal for FightBox.

Viewers can either subscribe to FightBox, Dizi, FilmBox Arthouse and DocuBox individually or they can get the following two stand-alone packs: the Entertainment pack, featuring FightBox, Fast&FunBox, Gametoon and 360 TuneBox, or the Male pack, which includes the same offer in addition to the Erox and Eroxxx channels.

“Through our agreement with Free, we are able to bring the world of entertainment to French audiences in various packaging options so they can get the channels that cater to their interests either a la carte or in a stand-alone pack at competitive prices,” said Georgina Twiss, managing director of Western Europe and Africa at SPI International.