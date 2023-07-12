Blu Digital Group & Atlantis Television Launch French JV

ADVERTISEMENT

Blu Digital Group and Atlantis Television have launched Blu Digital Group France to provide digital services and solutions to local French media companies and French localization services to clients globally.

The new company aims to be at the forefront of technological advancements and industry innovation with a full-service digital media management facility situated in Boulogne-Billancourt, Paris. It offers a suite of end-to-end services, including cutting-edge software solutions, postproduction capabilities, localization expertise and cloud-based media services.

“Blu Digital Group France is a testament to our commitment to pushing boundaries and shaping the future of the media and entertainment industry,” said Paulette Pantoja, CEO of Blu Digital Group. “By combining our advanced technologies, extensive resources and customer-centric approach, we are poised to deliver transformative solutions and unparalleled value to our clients. The French media and entertainment industry is one of the largest in Europe and an important strategic growth milestone for Blu Digital Group. By partnering with Atlantis Television, we are able to join forces with an established media company to bring our innovation to this market.”

“The establishment of Blu Digital Group France represents a remarkable milestone in our journey,” said Frederic Houzelle, CEO of Atlantis Television. “This joint venture allows us to leverage our creative expertise, local market insights and global resources to redefine industry standards and create captivating content that resonates with audiences worldwide.”

Bertrand Chalon, the newly appointed managing director of Blu Digital Group France, added, “I am thrilled to be part of an entity that embodies collaboration, innovation and customer-centricity. Our perfect balance between human excellence and creativity combined with innovative workflows, tools and partnerships will enable us to extend our reach, foster creativity and unlock new opportunities for growth and success to bridge local content partners and global players of the industry. This joint venture is set to help content creators better reach the worldwide audiences.”