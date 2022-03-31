Blu Digital Group Names VP of Content Globalization

ADVERTISEMENT

Blu Digital Group (BDG) has appointed Silviu Epure as VP of content globalization of the company’s current localization division.

In his new role, Epure will be tasked with leading the growing division that supplies dubbing, subtitling and accessibility services to international content distributors and platforms. Blu Digital’s localization division has continued to expand to service the increasing demands for globalized film and television content. Epure will lead these operations with Blu’s U.S. and worldwide teams and be responsible for the delivery of localization services to their major studio and streaming platform clients.

Epure joins Blu Digital with over ten years of experience in the localization industry. He previously served as general manager at Voxx Studios, where he was responsible for language dubbing, audio description, voice-over, closed captions, subtitling, sound design, editing and mixing. Epure has also been the country manager at MTG, managing Pura Vida Paprika, a reality production hub in Costa Rica, and executive director of format sales and acquisitions at Paprika Latino International in Hungary.

Paulette Pantoja, CEO of Blu Digital Group, said: “We are all extremely pleased to have Silviu join the Blu family. Silviu’s extensive and successful background in localization, on top of his tremendous experience with film and TV distribution into global territories, is a great asset to Blu’s localization division.”