Black Lagoon Pictures Presenting First Production at MIPTV 2022

Jamie Stalcup 8 hours ago


Black Lagoon Pictures, a new production company founded by former Los Angeles studio executives and French designers, is presenting its first production, Shooting Through Time, at MIPTV.

Shooting Through Time is a time-traveling series based around soccer/football, the world’s most popular sport.

“With the FIFA World Cup due to commence in Doha Qatar later this year, the timing could not be better for such a powerful young adult series, which will appeal to all fans of soccer,” said Estelle Blanc, a Black Lagoon producer and former design agency executive.

Shooting Through Time,” Blanc added, “is the perfect drama to appeal to a fan base which is the largest in the world.”

Other productions the London-based company is bringing to the market are Tiffany’s Gift, a gothic cop show, and The French Detective, an Anglo-French procedural.











