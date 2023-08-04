SPI International & LigaT Partner in Portugal

ADVERTISEMENT

SPI International has partnered with LigaT to offer a variety of its channels to Portuguese viewers.

The newly introduced channels are FunBox UHD, Dizi, FightBox, FashionBox, Gametoon, Fast&FunBox, 360TuneBox, FilmBox Arthouse, DocuBox, Erox and Eroxxx.

FightBox presents a compilation of combat sports coverage from around the workd. FashionBox offers content about the latest trends and offers style tips. Gametoon features popular gaming content and esports coverage. Dizi showcases Turkish dramas.

Fast&FunBox contains a lineup of adrenaline-fueled sports programming spanning a diverse range of disciplines. 360TuneBox presents a curated collection of music videos and engaging programming. FunBox UHD delivers high-definition lifestyle content. FilmBox Arthouse features critically acclaimed independent films, and DocuBox offers thought-provoking documentaries.

“We are thrilled to partner with LigaT to bring this exciting lineup of channels to Portuguese viewers,” said Georgina Twiss, managing director of Western Europe and Africa at SPI International. “Each channel offers a unique and captivating viewing experience, catering to diverse preferences. With this launch, SPI International continues its commitment to delivering high-quality content and expanding its global presence.”

Luis Tavares, CEO of LigaT, added, “Our focus is on delivering a high-quality and consistent experience for our customers. We aim to fully satisfy our users’ needs, as we believe that their satisfaction and preference for our services should not be dictated by a 24-month contractual obligation. Instead, their preference should be a result of the value they receive. This partnership with SPI International exemplifies our commitment to providing the right channels for diverse preferences, ensuring high-quality content for everyone.”