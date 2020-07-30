eOne Strikes Film Deal with Foxtel

ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment One (eOne) has sealed a deal with Australia’s Foxtel for a package of feature films, including the box office hit 1917, for pay-TV and SVOD rights.

Alongside 1917, the deal includes Judy, starring Renée Zellweger; Booksmart, directed by Olivia Wilde; the Australian coming-of-age drama Babyteeth, and three straight-to-service titles: Captive State, Thank You For Your Service and Just Getting Started. The new agreement will also include Green Book, starring Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen, Palm Beach, Top End Wedding and a significant number of library titles.

“We’re delighted to expand on our long-running partnership with Foxtel,” commented Joyce Yeung, executive VP of sales for APAC at eOne International Distribution. “Our new agreement represents a great opportunity to bring this impressive slate of feature films and a deep portfolio of library titles to Australian TV audiences on both Foxtel’s broadcast and on-demand platforms.”

Foxtel’s chief commercial officer, Amanda Laing, said, “At a time when we know our customers are spending more time at home and more time watching Foxtel, this new deal with our partners at eOne adds to our great movie lineup. The relationship with eOne provides our subscribers with some of the world’s best hit movies, from Green Book and 1917 to Judy, some of which are available to watch immediately.”