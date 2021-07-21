Reed MIDEM Delivers MIPCOM Update

ADVERTISEMENT

Reed MIDEM has announced several exhibition layout and schedule changes for MIPCOM, including shifting MIPJunior to take place alongside the four-day event.

Traditionally held the weekend before MIPCOM, MIPJunior will now run from October 11 to 14, with conferences and networking to take place in a dedicated location in the Palais. Further, the MIPJunior Screenings Library will be integrated into the Digital MIPCOM platform, and attendance at the event will be included as part of a MIPCOM registration.

“We are responding to the unique challenges of planning for a major exhibition in the current circumstances, with the end goal of ensuring a flexible and vibrant marketplace for everyone participating in Cannes this October,” said Lucy Smith, director of MIPCOM and MIPJunior, in announcing the changes.

Reed MIDEM is also reorganizing the exhibition space to be more streamlined, offering clients the opportunity to change the size of their stands as needed as well as turnkey decoration solutions.

Riviera 8 will be used as a “multi-purpose events venue,” accommodating the MIPCOM Opening Party, the Women in Global Entertainment Lunch, a networking lounge and more.

The physical event in Cannes will be accompanied by a digital extension for networking, discovery, marketing and lead generation.

Attendees in Cannes will be required to provide a valid “sanitary pass” proving they’ve had a Covid-19 vaccination, a negative test less than 48 hours old or immunity following infection via the TousAntiCovid smartphone app. Face masks will be required.