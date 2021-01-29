Laurine Garaude to Depart Reed MIDEM

ADVERTISEMENT

Laurine Garaude, the director of Reed MIDEM’s television division, is stepping down from her post and will leave the company at the end of January.

Garaude joined Reed MIDEM in 1993 and has led the TV division since 2009. During her time with the organization, she has spearheaded the growth and development of the flagship MIPTV and MIPCOM markets and is credited with their evolution beyond traditional distribution to encompass the full entertainment business ecosystem including early-stage content development and co-production. She also oversaw the launch of MIPFormats in 2011 and the regional markets MIP Cancun in 2015 and MIP China in 2017.

During an interim period, Reed MIDEM’s television division will be headed by Jérôme Delhaye and Deputy Director Lucy Smith.

Garaude said: “Reed MIDEM has been a second home to me and after nearly three decades, the time is right to step aside. It has been a joy for me to work with such a brilliant team as well as all our amazing partners and clients from around the world in creating and delivering our world-class markets and above all, serving the global entertainment community.’’

Delhaye, Reed MIDEM’s entertainment division director, “Laurine is an exceptional leader with a fantastic grasp of a rapidly-evolving entertainment industry. We will miss her and we respect her decision to start on a new adventure outside Reed MIDEM.’’