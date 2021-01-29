Teddy Fresh Launches Care Bears Collection

ADVERTISEMENT

The Los Angeles-based luxury streetwear brand Teddy Fresh has released online a Teddy Fresh x Care Bears collection.

The collection draws inspiration from the original 1980s Care Bears animated series, evoking the nostalgia, creativity and authenticity of the brand. The Teddy Fresh team has brought their signature design and production methods to the collection, using high-end textiles and sophisticated production processes like figured jacquard weaving and all-over printing to highlight the colorful palette and hand-drawn charm of the original Care Bears artwork.

The collection offers a variety of items for both men and women, including a denim set with an all-over Care Bears dreamscape print, Teddy Fresh’s signature color block hoodies with embroidery of Grumpy Bear and the Teddy Fresh Bear, and a sweater with an all-over Care Bears heart pattern.

Teddy Fresh CEO and Founder Hila Klein said: “This project originally started from a place of nostalgia. Care Bears represent something so innocent and honest. In particular, the Teddy Fresh team loves the graphics from the earlier animated series with the hand-made watercolor feel. We tried to capture that look in the denim and all-over prints.”

Cloudco Entertainment Head of Global Licensing Robert Prinzo said: “We’ve always admired Teddy Fresh—they seamlessly blend culture and comfort and create fun, fresh collections time, and time, again. Creating a capsule that brings together the Care Bears and Teddy Fresh Bear seemed like a no-brainer, and we can’t wait to see how fans respond.”