Former Reed MIDEM & Nielsen Execs Join Parrot Analytics

ADVERTISEMENT

Parrot Analytics has tapped Laurine Garaude, the former head of the MIP Markets for what is now RX France (previously Reed MIDEM), and Grant Cover, who spent 15 years at Gracenote and Nielsen.

Garaude has been appointed as partnerships director for EMEA to help entertainment companies inform their strategic content decisions through demand-driven solutions. Garaude will work with executive teams across strategy, finance, research, programming, distribution and marketing functions to add value and drive industry growth.

Cover has joined the company as partnerships director for North America to help entertainment companies solve their most critical business questions, from content investments and valuation to programming, distribution and D2C growth, by leveraging Parrot Analytics’ data products and strategic insights.

“I am so thrilled to join Wared Seger and the team at Parrot Analytics. I have always been passionate about the international content industry, and I am continuously inspired and motivated by the positive impact of technology on content and the business of entertainment,” said Garaude. “In the last few years especially, we have all seen the exponential growth and influence of content from around the world, with some local series becoming worldwide hits. Global content investments have continued to ramp up also, and there is now more competition than ever. This is why it is so important today to find the right balance of intuition, great talent, smart insights and value-adding datasets to help de-risk decisions and investments. Parrot Analytics is an innovation leader, and the time has come for our industry to embrace data at the decision-making table. I am looking forward to helping executive teams to optimize their content decisions and help them succeed with their international growth strategies at this very exciting yet critical time.”

“It’s a perfect time to be joining Parrot Analytics,” Cover added. “The content industry must adapt to the attention economy. The increasing number of platforms and competition for audience attention is already stretched thin. Parrot Analytics has a distinct and complete toolkit to measure and capture attention metrics that is unbiased, nuanced and holistic. The positive momentum of the company and the differentiated solutions prove that the timing is right for Parrot Analytics to become the global leader in unlocking the power of the attention economy. I couldn’t be more excited to join Parrot Analytics, and I am confident my background and expertise will help Parrot Analytics continue to scale and grow.”

Wared Seger, CEO of Parrot Analytics, said: “Parrot Analytics’ attention economy metrics quantify how content resonates with billions of audiences globally. Our client base around the world continues to expand, and we are seeing growing demand for our data and insights from the industry. This is an exciting growth period for our company, and we are thrilled to have Laurine and Grant join our team. Their wealth of experience and knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to scale our business. With Laurine and Grant on board, we will continue to innovate and provide the most comprehensive and complete view on the global business of entertainment to our client partners.”