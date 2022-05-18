DNEG Inks New Multiyear VFX Agreement with Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

DNEG has signed a new multiyear visual effects services agreement with Netflix, expanding their previous deal from 2020.

The new agreement creates a pipeline of Netflix programming work for DNEG, which recently worked on The Adam Project for the streamer, through 2025.

As part of the deal, DNEG will build upon its existing Netflix work with a significant expansion of its premium VFX work, both domestic and abroad. Its ReDefine division will also supply VFX services and creative supervision for select Netflix programming.

DNEG has previously provided VFX services for Netflix for Locke & Key seasons one and two, Shadow & Bone, The Irregulars, Cursed, Altered Carbon seasons one and two, Jupiter’s Legacy, Away, The Letter for the King, Black Mirror seasons four and five, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and a number of films.

“Netflix is the leader in the field of streaming content, and DNEG is at the forefront of VFX and virtual production services,” said Namit Malhotra, chairman and CEO of DNEG. “This agreement is transformative for DNEG and creates the opportunity for further expansion of our global scale and further investment in DNEG’s industry-leading technology. The signing of this multiyear agreement reflects the success of our partnership with Netflix to-date and validates DNEG’s strategic direction and worldwide growth initiatives.”

Malhotra continued, “This deal allows us to continue providing Netflix with the very highest levels of quality and service across its programming globally. I am proud of the long relationship DNEG enjoys with Netflix and our work on some of their most popular and critically acclaimed shows. To meet the strong demand for our services and drive even further growth, DNEG is looking to expand our capacity up to 40 percent by year-end 2022.”