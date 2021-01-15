MIPCOM Reveals Early Exhibit Space Commitments for October Market

ADVERTISEMENT

Reed MIDEM has revealed that more than 100 exhibitors from 30 countries have confirmed commitments to book exhibition space at MIPCOM 2021 this October in Cannes.

The confirmed stand-holders include a range of international distributors, production studios and country pavilions. 9 Story Media Group, Aardman Animations, Abacus Media Rights, Beyond Rights, Catalan Films & TV (pavilion), Cyber Group Studios, Czech Television, Daro Film, DCD Rights, Fantawild Animations, Film UA, Flame Media, Gaumont, Global Screen, GPM Media, INCAA (Argentine pavilion), Mattel, Newen Connect, Off the Fence, ORF Enterprise, Planeta Junior, Rainbow, TF1, TV Azteca and WildBrain are among those participating.

Reed MIDEM announced in December 2020 that it would host MIPCOM as a physical market in Cannes in 2021 as the international television industry seeks to reunite in-person. MIPCOM, along with MIPJunior (October 9 to 10), will take place as a live gathering in Cannes from October 11 to 14 at the Palais des Festivals. A digital complement will run alongside the physical market.

The 58th MIPTV will take place entirely online the week of April 12 to 16.