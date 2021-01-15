NATPE Spotlight: MarVista Entertainment

ADVERTISEMENT

MarVista Entertainment is highlighting Puppy Love for Christmas and High Holiday at NATPE Virtual Miami.

The former follows a woman who finds love while helping the local vet save a struggling animal rescue center, while the latter sees a daughter spike the salad dressing at the family Christmas Eve dinner to amusing results. In the thriller Fatal Frenemies, a high school track star is accused of killing her best friend and teammate.

“While the world is inside watching more content than ever, our movies provide a great alternative to theatrical films,” says Michol Hatwan, MarVista’s director of distribution.

Hatwan adds, “Our goals are to continue to create a high volume of quality movies for our existing buyers and build on the strength of our relationships to increase our client base.”