Sunday, January 17, 2021
Home / Top Stories / NATPE Spotlight: MarVista Entertainment

NATPE Spotlight: MarVista Entertainment

World Screen 2 days ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

MarVista Entertainment is highlighting Puppy Love for Christmas and High Holiday at NATPE Virtual Miami.

The former follows a woman who finds love while helping the local vet save a struggling animal rescue center, while the latter sees a daughter spike the salad dressing at the family Christmas Eve dinner to amusing results. In the thriller Fatal Frenemies, a high school track star is accused of killing her best friend and teammate.

“While the world is inside watching more content than ever, our movies provide a great alternative to theatrical films,” says Michol Hatwan, MarVista’s director of distribution.

Hatwan adds, “Our goals are to continue to create a high volume of quality movies for our existing buyers and build on the strength of our relationships to increase our client base.”











Tags

About World Screen

The leading source of information for the international media business.

ALSO READ

Digital Editions for NATPE Virtual Miami Now Available

The digital editions of the January issues of World Screen, TV Latina and TV Listings for NATPE Virtual Miami are now available, including a host of interactive features.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2021 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.