NATPE Spotlight: ZDF Enterprises

After being the hero of a 1970s cult series, the most famous cetacean in cartoon history makes his comeback in Zoom—The White Dolphin, a highlight from ZDF Enterprises (ZDFE).

The company is also presenting Grow, a thriller set in the world of organized crime. The documentary In Touch with a Giant Pacific Octopus comes from acclaimed wildlife filmmaker and marine biologist Florian Graner. “His vast experience is evident, having beautifully captured the private life of one of nature’s most elusive sea animals,” says Fred Burcksen, ZDFE’s president and CEO.

“It is our objective to continue to stand by our clients and partners and to assist them in fulfilling their audiences’ needs,” adds Burcksen.