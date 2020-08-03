SVOD Subs Rose 28 Percent in 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of SVOD subscriptions worldwide rose by 28 percent in 2019, according to Digital TV Research.

The gross sub count rose to 642 million. The net subscriber count rose by 55 million (16 percent) to total 403 million. The average SVOD subscriber paid for 1.59 SVOD subscriptions in 2019, up from 1.44 in 2018.

The U.S. is the largest market in terms of gross SVOD numbers, topping China in 2019. It added 43 million subs last year, while China added 35 million. Combined, China and the U.S. accounted for 63 percent of the global total in 2019.

Ten countries had more than 10 million SVOD subscriptions by the end of last year; 84 percent of the global total.