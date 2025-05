ADVERTISEMENT

Between February and May of this year, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, Netflix and Paramount+ increased their lineups of unique TV, movie and sports titles by 4,500, or 5 percent, according to Nielsen’s Gracenote unit, with Netflix leading catalog growth in the period.

Netflix increased its available content by 18.2 percent, with the other services well behind that figure: Apple TV+ grew by 3.7 percent, Prime Video by 3.2 percent, Disney by 1.6 percent and Paramount by 1 percent. Netflix offers 20.1 percent of the TV shows, movies and sports programs available on major streaming services, up from 17.9 percent in the previous quarter.

Gracenote found strong gains in sports, up by 7.8 percent on the services, almost twice as much as the gains in movies and one percentage point more than the rate of TV expansion. Prime Video, Disney+ and Netflix dominate with 92 percent of available streaming sports programming. TV programs were up 6.9 percent across the services, while movies were up 4 percent.

“In the big picture for SVOD, overall content volume continues to rise but the CTV apps making this content available continually shift,” said Bill Michels, chief product officer at Gracenote. “Regardless of program type or any other attribute, effective content discovery helps streamers connect viewers to the entertainment they’ll enjoy most and get the most value out of each of the assets in their catalogs.”