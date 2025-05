ADVERTISEMENT

Mariska Hargitay has unveiled Mighty Entertainment, a production company with both scripted and unscripted divisions that launches with her HBO doc My Mom Jayne.

My Mom Jayne marks Hargitay’s feature film directorial debut, exploring the life and legacy of her mom, Jayne Mansfield. It arrives on HBO on June 27.

“At Mighty Entertainment, we aim to tell stories that connect us to our courage, curiosity and compassion,” said Hargitay. “We will challenge perspectives and shed light, all in the service of exploring our shared humanity. Launching this production company feels like a natural extension of my long and deeply rewarding creative journey, which has taught me that storytelling is both a mandate and an invitation. It has been a privilege to amplify underrepresented voices, and that personal mission will extend to this company. My experience making My Mom Jayne, my feature directorial debut, has underlined for me how the universal can grow out of the personal, and the gifts that come from re-examining accepted narratives. I’m thrilled to build this company with a powerful team dedicated to telling urgent, compelling, important stories.”

Joining the team are Lauran Bromley joins as VP, Trish Adlesic as head of documentary, Melissa Robyn Glassman as head of scripted, Sophia Erensel as director of operations and Peter Hermann as creative director.

Adlesic commented, “Mariska is not only one of television’s most iconic actresses but also a powerful storyteller and driver for social change whose creative vision has guided her for decades. Mariska and I first collaborated on the Emmy-winning I Am Evidence, raising awareness about the urgent need for survivor care and the necessity of ending the rape kit backlog. I am deeply honored to have produced My Mom Jayne alongside Mariska. Documentaries are powerful catalysts for change and we are eager to further our work together. Our goal is to champion stories that celebrate authenticity and vulnerability as strengths—echoing the visionary, heartfelt approach Mariska brings to all her work.”

Robyn Glassman added, “I’m thrilled to be joining Mariska to help build Mighty’s scripted slate across film and television. We aim to amplify voices that mine the power of story to explore essential perspectives and spark meaningful conversations. Mariska’s passion for advocacy has always been inspiring, and it’s extraordinary to see her channel that same energy into bold, creative projects with the power to have real impact.”