Insight TV to Premiere Tomorrowland 2020: InBeat LIVE

ADVERTISEMENT

Insight TV is set to launch Tomorrowland 2020: InBeat LIVE across all of its linear and digital networks in 48 countries around the world.

Hosted by Scottish DJ and actress Arielle Free and Instagram star Irene Lara, Tomorrowland 2020: InBeat LIVE will feature performances from the digital festival Tomorrowland Around the World along with interviews with DJs and behind-the-scenes footage. It will premiere on Friday, August 7 at 6 p.m. and run through Saturday, August 8.

The Tomorrowland music festival was reimagined as an entertainment experience due to the cancellation of the live events in France and in Belgium. On July 25 and 26, digital festival ticket holders enjoyed a newly created Tomorrowland location via computer gaming technology that brought together big names in electronic dance music and 3D design, video production and special effects technology. Now, Insight TV is bringing the digital festival to TV for the first time in a newly created format called InBeat, which incorporates live concert event-style backstage commentary and interviews. Filmed from TNW City in the heart of Amsterdam, Free and Lara will introduce viewers to performances by artists in all genres of dance and electronic music. Fans will experience the performances via eight signature stages, including Atmosphere, Core, Freedom Stage and Elixir, plus three new stages that have been created and designed by Tomorrowland’s creative team.

Natalie Boot, VP of media sales and Insight TV Studios US, said: “Tomorrowland 2020: InBeat LIVE really has to be seen to be believed. This goes far beyond live streams of DJ sets. This event transports the viewer into an alternate universe that embodies all of the magic and intensity of the live event while taking it to a bold new level. All of us at Insight TV are incredibly honored and thrilled to be working with Tomorrowland to present this all-new format. We guarantee that viewers are in for a totally unique and exhilarating experience.”