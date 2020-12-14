Insight TV Rolling Out on India’s MX Player

ADVERTISEMENT

Insight TV has partnered with MX Player to launch Insight TV across its OTT service in India, as well as on its international platforms in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh and Nepal.

Currently available in 49 countries on a myriad of linear and digital platforms around the world, Insight TV specializes in influencer-led adventure sports, travel and lifestyle story-driven content for millennial and Gen-Z audiences. Starting on December 23, MX Player viewers will have access to hundreds of original programs on Insight TV, including the new esports competition series Making the Squad: FIFA 21 Edition. Insight TV can be found on MX Player under the LIVE tab for mobile viewing. On the web browser, viewers can find Insight TV under both the Entertainment Channels and Live TV categories.

Natalie Boot, VP of media sales at Insight TV Studios US, said: “Being available on MX Player provides Insight TV with an opportunity to reach a massive audience in India and around the world. With 65 percent of India’s population below the age of 35, Insight TV is the ideal network for the country’s burgeoning Gen-Z and millennial population.”

Mansi Shrivastav, senior VP and head of content acquisition at MX Player, added: “Audiences today are open to experimenting with OTT content, trying new genres/formats from across the globe. We strive to curate a wide range of previously inaccessible content that is available to stream for millions of users, not just in India and the Indian diaspora in international markets, but for all audiences globally.”