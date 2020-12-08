Insight TV to Broadcast Global Citizen Prize Awards

ADVERTISEMENT

Insight TV is set to be the only channel to broadcast the Global Citizen Prize Awards special in 4K UHD HDR.

Organized by the international advocacy organization Global Citizen, the Global Citizen Prize Awards will feature performances by Alessia Cara, Carrie Underwood, Common, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, JoJo and Tori Kelly. The special will be broadcast live on all of Insight TV’s platforms in Asia and Europe on December 19. In the U.S., Asia and Europe, the show will be re-broadcast on December 20.

The Global Citizen Prize Awards honors those trying to lift up the world’s most vulnerable and make the world a better place, and who inspire others to take action. Hosted by John Legend, the broadcast special will also feature special appearances by John Oliver, Nick Jonas, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

This year’s Global Citizen Prize Awards recipients will be recognized across six categories, including Global Citizen of the Year, Global Citizen Prize for World Leader, Global Citizen Prize for Business Leader , Global Citizen Artist of the Year, Cisco Youth Leadership Award and the Global Citizen Country Hero Award. In addition, the Global Citizen Prize is introducing three awards, selected by Global Citizen and a team of advisors, to recognize individuals or organizations who have demonstrated exceptional impact over the preceding year in their respective fields. They include Global Citizen Prize for Philanthropy, Global Citizen Prize for Culture & Education and Global Citizen Prize for Activism.

Rian Bester, CEO of Insight TV, said: “Insight TV is honored to partner once again with Global Citizen for this important event. 2020 was a harrowing year for all of us, so it is particularly appropriate that we participate in an event that wraps up the year in a positive and heart-warming manner. This will be another first-class production made all the more impactful and inspiring when experienced in 4K UHD.”