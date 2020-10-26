Insight TV to Broadcast Two Red Bull Events Live

ADVERTISEMENT

Insight TV is set to broadcast two events from Red Bull Media House live around the world.

The channel will premiere the Red Bull Street Style Final 2020 freestyle soccer competition on November 14. On November 28, Insight TV will broadcast live the breaking competition Red Bull BC One World Final 2020.

Launched in 2008, Red Bull Street Style has included such legends as Roberto Carlos, Gary Neville, Fabio Cannavaro, Edgar Davids, Luís “Nani” Almeida and Pável Pardo. With a new online format this year, anyone could enter a video for a chance to compete in the official World Championship, with more than 500 clips coming in for the judges from the World Freestyle Football Association (WFFA) to view. There are four stages of the tournament, covering musicality, trick execution and creativity. The final stage, to be aired live, will feature 24 men and women from 11 different countries facing off.

Taking place live from Salzburg, Austria, the Red Bull BC One World Final will feature an invitational lineup of eight of the world’s best b-boys and b-girls battling it out for the coveted World Champion title.

Red Bull Media House and Insight TV are also partnering on a new series about the global phenomenon and culture of breaking that is scheduled to premiere in spring 2021.

Arun Maljaars, VP of content and channels at Insight TV, said: “By broadcasting these events live, we are celebrating the spirit of ingenuity and perseverance during these challenging times. Red Bull and Insight TV are stopping at nothing to bring viewers around the world a chance to see winning performances from exceptionally talented men and women who are participating from all parts of the globe.”