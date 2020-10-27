Daydreamer Debuting in U.S. & MENA

ADVERTISEMENT

Global Agency has inked new sales for its romantic comedy series Daydreamer in the U.S. and the MENA region.

Starring Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir, Daydreamer follows the love affair between a fun-loving grocer’s daughter and a world-famous photographer. The series is airing in the U.S. on UniMas, an American Spanish-language free-to-air television channel, owned by Univision Communications. In the MENA region, it will be broadcast on OSN, starting in November.

Sales for Daydreamer have also been closed recently in Italy, Ecuador, Latvia, Bosnia, North Macedonia and Georgia, Vietnam, Greece, Spain, India and Israel. Including these countries, the drama will be aired in 47 countries in various regions.

Daydreamer is produced by Gold Film.

Izzet Pinto, founder and CEO of Global Agency, said: “In these difficult days we are experiencing, there is a big appetite for romantic comedies and a rom-com series like Daydreamer is really good for the viewers’ souls. Daydreamer achieves high ratings and its stars Can Yaman and Demet Özdemir have large fan groups in all the countries where it is broadcasted. There are on-going negotiations for the drama in several territories and we are looking forward to seeing Daydreamer on plenty of channels’ international programming.”