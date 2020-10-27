Netflix Readies Five New Anime Projects

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix unveiled five new anime projects during the Netflix Anime Festival 2020, a global fan live stream event.

The five newly announced projects include Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure, Thermae Romae Novae, High-Rise Invasion, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan and The Way of the Househusband. In addition to the aforementioned titles joining the service, Netflix has 11 previously announced anime projects in the works.

Taiki Sakurai, chief producer of anime at Netflix, said: “In just four short years since launching our creative team in Tokyo, Netflix has expanded the reach and overall audience of anime—a category conventionally seen as niche. Given the success of shows such as Seven Deadly Sins and Baki, we are excited now more than ever to challenge ourselves to expand our aspirational anime programming for fans around the world. To do so, we will continue to invest in new talent, and promote diversity from within. We’re excited to announce welcoming Anand Varna, our second Gobelins Fellowship student to our creative team through our successful multi-year program with the French institution.”