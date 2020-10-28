Apple TV+ Enters Partnership with Jon Stewart

Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Kristin Brzoznowski


Apple TV+ has aligned with Jon Stewart in a partnership that includes a first-look deal and a new current affairs series that will mark his return to television.

The multiple-season, single-issue series will explore topics that are currently part of the national conversation and Stewart’s advocacy work. Each season, with one-hour episodes, will be further explored in a companion podcast to continue the discussion.

The show will be hosted and executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions and executive produced by Richard Plepler through his EDEN Productions, which has an exclusive overall production deal with Apple. Stewart’s longtime manager James Dixon will also serve as an executive producer.

Apple TV+ has also partnered with Stewart and his Busboy Productions for a first-look deal on projects to be produced and developed for the service.

Stewart spent 16 years at the helm of The Daily Show, earning a collective 56 Emmy Award nominations and winning 20 times. 











