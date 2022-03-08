Apple Signs Major League Baseball Deal

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) have lined up Friday Night Baseball coverage, a weekly doubleheader with live pre- and postgame shows that will be available in eight countries exclusively on Apple TV+.

Friday Night Baseball will be available on Apple TV+ in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea and the U.K. and will expand to additional countries at a later date.

Alongside Friday Night Baseball, audiences in the U.S. can access MLB Big Inning, a live show featuring highlights and look-ins airing every weeknight during the regular season.

In the U.S. and Canada, Apple TV+ will also have a new 24/7 livestream with MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights, classic games and more, as well as a full complement of on-demand programming, including highlights and MLB-themed original content.

“Just like all baseball fans, we can’t wait for the season to open,” said Peter Stern, Apple’s VP of services. “Baseball has a special place in the heart of so many Apple customers—not just in the United States, but in many countries around the world. We’re proud to make Apple TV+ the home for great baseball moments throughout the season.”

“Apple is the ideal partner to bring Friday Night Baseball to fans around the world,” said Noah Garden, MLB’s chief revenue officer. “Following milestones like the launch of At Bat on day one of the App Store in 2008 to the integration of Apple technology in ballparks across the country, this robust new game package is the perfect next collaboration in our long history of offering quality and innovative content to our fans. With national availability and international reach, MLB on Apple TV+ offers an exciting new platform to fans that allows a wider audience to connect with the game.”