Hasbro Teams with Girl Up

Hasbro has partnered with Girl Up, a global leadership development initiative founded by the United Nations Foundation.

Girl Up advocates for equal rights, access and opportunities for girls to be leaders. Hasbro’s partnership includes direct mentorship from Hasbro representatives, who will share their storytelling expertise at events and panel opportunities throughout Women’s History Month and in the future.

In addition to supporting partners such as Girl Up and Black Girls Code to champion the rights of girls and women, Hasbro continues its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and aims to grow the number of women in director and above roles across all business areas to 50 percent by 2025.

“International Women’s Day is a great time to reinforce our ongoing commitments to empowering women around the world, and Girl Up is the perfect partner to help us advance our mission of helping girls and women gain confidence and become leaders,” said Kathrin Belliveau, chief purpose officer at Hasbro. “We’re continuing to take meaningful steps to elevate women in our workforce around the world, including our human rights work, support for worker well-being in our supply chain and advancing women in our employee ranks.”