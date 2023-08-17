Hasbro Names New Entertainment Leadership

ADVERTISEMENT

Hasbro has unveiled the newly appointed leadership team of Hasbro Entertainment, which will be led by Olivier Dumont as president.

Following the close of Hasbro’s sale of the Entertainment One (eOne) film and TV business, the new division unifies Hasbro’s film, television, animation and digital media expertise under one umbrella.

Dumont will serve as president of Hasbro Entertainment. Dumont most recently served as president of family brands for eOne, overseeing content creation and distribution for an expansive combined portfolio of Hasbro and eOne’s family brands, driving over $2 billion of annual retail sales. Previously, Dumont held a number of key roles in domestic and international children’s entertainment, including heading acquisitions and co-production for a major kids’ network, leading an animation studio and managing a distribution business.

Zev Foreman and Gabriel Marano will be serving as head of film and head of television, respectively. Foreman and Marano were primarily focused on Hasbro IP projects while at eOne and will continue this work in their new expanded roles directly for Hasbro. Foreman served as president of film production for eOne, and Marano was co-head of scripted development for eOne.

Tim Kilpin, president of toy, licensing and entertainment at Hasbro, said, “Entertainment is core to Hasbro’s strategy and its mission to entertain and connect generations of fans through the wonder of storytelling and exhilaration of play. Audiences can count on Hasbro to keep creating compelling and fun entertainment that brings to life our wide array of iconic brands, including Peppa Pig, My Little Pony and Transformers, reaching audiences through varied platforms in ways that resonate in today’s fast-paced world.”

Dumont said, “We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter, building upon our rich heritage of storytelling to continue delighting audiences across generations. Gabe, Zev and I look forward to working with the industry’s best creative talent, studios and distribution platforms to push the envelope with innovative storytelling that will let fans engage with their favorite brands like never before while also building exciting new worlds and the next wave of Hasbro franchises for a growing audience.”