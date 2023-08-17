Thursday, August 17, 2023
Home / Top Stories / Video Interview: SPI International’s Haymi Behar

Video Interview: SPI International’s Haymi Behar

Kristin Brzoznowski 3 hours ago Top Stories


As chief marketing and digital officer at SPI International, a CANAL+ company, Haymi Behar has been at the forefront of the evolution of the TV landscape, harnessing the combination of linear and digital. The company has responded to the fast-changing ecosystem with the launch of Smart Channels on its FilmBox+ streaming service, with specially curated playlists of on-demand content that play back-to-back in a similar fashion to traditional linear channels.

 

Behar tells World Screen Weekly about the lean-back and lean-forward approaches to viewing.











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at kbrzoznowski@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Hasbro Names New Entertainment Leadership

Hasbro has unveiled the newly appointed leadership team of Hasbro Entertainment, which will be led by Olivier Dumont as president.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2023 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.