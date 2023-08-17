Video Interview: SPI International’s Haymi Behar

As chief marketing and digital officer at SPI International, a CANAL+ company, Haymi Behar has been at the forefront of the evolution of the TV landscape, harnessing the combination of linear and digital. The company has responded to the fast-changing ecosystem with the launch of Smart Channels on its FilmBox+ streaming service, with specially curated playlists of on-demand content that play back-to-back in a similar fashion to traditional linear channels.

Behar tells World Screen Weekly about the lean-back and lean-forward approaches to viewing.