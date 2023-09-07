Apple TV+ Lands First German Series

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple TV+ has landed the eight-part dark comedy Where’s Wanda?, its first German-language series.

Produced by UFA Fiction, a Fremantle company, the series follows two parents who take matters into their own hands after waiting in vain for months for police to bring back their 17-year-old daughter. With the help of their tech-savvy son, they disguise themselves as employees of an electrical company and bug half of their suburb, quickly discovering that behind closed doors, none of their neighbors are who they pretend to be.

Where’s Wanda? stars Heike Makatsch (Love Actually, Hilde, I’ve Never Been to New York), Axel Stein (The Vault/Way Down, Not My Day), Lea Drinda (The Gryphon, We Children from Bahnhof Zoo), newcomer Leo Simon, Palina Rojinski (Welcome to Germany, Nightlife) and Nikeata Thompson (How to Dad). It also features Devid Striesow (All Quiet on the Western Front, I’m Off Then), Joachim Król (The Most Desired Man, Gloomy Sunday, Mack the Knife—Brecht’s Threepenny Film), Jasmin Shakeri (The Magic Flute) and Kostja Ullmann (My Blind Date with Life, Paradise).

The series is directed by Christian Ditter (How to be Single; Love, Rosie; Girlboss; Biohackers) and Tobi Baumann (Faking Hitler, Pastewka, Die Wespe). It is written by Oliver Lansley (Flack, Whites, FM), based on a story by Zoltan Spirandelli (Vaya con Dios, Lulu).