Solange Attwood to Depart Blue Ant

Solange Attwood is exiting her role as executive VP of Blue Ant Media’s global distribution group, Blue Ant International, after nearly a decade with the company.

Attwood helped launch the division in 2014 and has overseen the strategic direction and operation of the business while also spearheading and managing co-productions, presales and worldwide sales activities. She is leaving the company to set up her own venture and to “get closer to the creative center of our industry.”

Blue Ant said in a statement: “We are able to confirm that, after much thought and consideration, Solange Attwood has decided to leave Blue Ant Media to launch her own production business. Over the course of her decade-long tenure at Blue Ant, Solange has built a globally recognized and successful distribution business. We are sad to see her go, but we wish her all the best during this next step of her career, and we look forward to working with her in her new venture. I should note that Solange will remain at Blue Ant until November 30, 2023, so we can build in time to transition new leadership within the team. A global search for Solange’s successor will begin imminently.”