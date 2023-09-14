Blue Ant Media Bolsters AsiaPac Business

ADVERTISEMENT

Blue Ant Media has set up a new Asia-Pacific office based in Sydney, Australia, appointing Jon Penn as managing director for the region.

Penn is responsible for overseeing content sales and expanding the distribution of Blue Ant Media’s global branded channels across the Asia Pacific, which include the Love Nature brand and a FAST channel bouquet that comprises NatureTime, HauntTV, Homeful, Love Pets, Total Crime and HistoryTime.

Penn reports to Carlyn Staudt, head of commissioning, global media and general manager for Love Nature, and Mark Bishop, co-president of Blue Ant Studios. Most recently, Penn was a partner with media VC-ACT Media Ventures and operated his own advisory business working with a range of local and international media clients advising on business growth strategy.

Reporting to Penn, Jason Soh has been appointed as VP of distribution for Asia, working out of Singapore. Soh will be responsible for content sales and leading distribution of Love Nature as well as developing Blue Ant Media’s FAST channel portfolio in Asia. Soh was previously global channels and distribution director for AsiaPac at WildBrain and has held senior business roles with WarnerMedia, HBO, Disney and Nickelodeon.

Nick Solowski, senior director of international sales and acquisitions, will continue his multi-regional content sales responsibilities but now will report into Penn as it relates to business in the Asia-Pacific markets of China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

Morgan Jacobson is joining Penn’s team as senior specialist for programming and affiliate marketing for AsiaPac. Jacobson has relocated to Sydney from Love Nature’s Washington D.C. office and will be taking on sales and affiliate marketing responsibilities for the region.

“Jon is an exceptional commercial leader and his high-level experience in growing revenue streams and market share will be invaluable as we broaden Blue Ant Media’s business in this key region,” said Staudt. “The team Jon has established brings together international sales experience and a keen knowledge of the brand, which sets up an incredible opportunity to grow a multi-faceted sales hub in the Asia Pacific that places customers first with a myriad of content solutions.”

“Blue Ant Media’s growing, high quality television portfolio and commitment to world class production and innovative distribution makes this an exciting opportunity,” said Penn. “I’m passionate about building new businesses in the Asia-Pacific region and I’m looking forward to growing a dynamic team.”