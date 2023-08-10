Blue Ant Media & marblemedia to Merge Operations

ADVERTISEMENT

Blue Ant Media and marblemedia are bringing together their production and distribution operations into one unified studio and rights business.

Mark Bishop and Matthew Hornburg will lead this business as co-presidents, reporting into Michael MacMillan, CEO and co-founder of Blue Ant Media.

The merger sees Blue Ant Media acquiring marblemedia and international sales operation Distribution360, effective today. Bishop and Hornburg will operate from Blue Ant Media’s Toronto office, though the combined business also has hubs in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and London.

The full operation comprises production companies marblemedia, Blue Ant Studios, Saloon Media and Look Mom! Productions, in addition to distributors Distribution360 and Blue Ant International.

MacMillan commented: “marblemedia has long been regarded as one of the most respected production and distribution companies in the unscripted and scripted space, having created huge hits for the biggest streamers and broadcasters in the industry. With Mark and Matt leading our combined studios and rights business, Blue Ant Media is well positioned in its growth as an international media company with production, rights and an established global channels division all operating at scale.”

“We are excited to join forces with Michael MacMillan, a trailblazer in our industry known for scaling industry-leading companies,” said Mark Bishop and Matthew Hornburg, co-CEOs, marblemedia. “Building this new merged production and distribution studio will bring together our talented teams who have a shared vision and belief that original content and rich IP are the greatest differentiator. The appetite for premium content remains strong in the global market, and we can better serve this demand with high-quality content and by working with best-in-class collaborators.”