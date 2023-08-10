Thursday, August 10, 2023
Disney+ Ad Tier Expands to Europe, Canada

Mansha Daswani 13 hours ago Top Stories


Disney+ will introduce its ad-supported tier in select European markets and Canada on November 1.

In the U.S., meanwhile, Disney is launching a new ad-free bundled subscription plan featuring Disney+ Premium and Hulu for $19.99 per month, beginning September 6.

“The strong momentum of our ad-supported plans in the U.S. demonstrates the importance of providing consumers with choice, flexibility and value,” said Joe Earley, president of direct-to-consumer at Disney Entertainment. “We are excited to expand that offering in more markets across the globe, including in Europe and Canada, and to launch a new premium duo bundle of ad-free Disney+ and Hulu this fall, as we take steps toward making extensive Hulu content available via Disney+ later this year for bundle subscribers.”

The new ad-supported plans start at £4.99/€5.99 month in EMEA and $7.99/month in Canada. Existing subscribers in applicable markets will remain in the ad-free premium tier when their subscription price increases in December unless they opt to switch to one of the new lower-priced plans.











