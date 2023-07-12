Disney+ Aligns with Hulu Japan

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney+ has aligned with Hulu Japan for a new bundle priced at 1,490 yen per month ($10.70), 25 percent less than subscribing to each service individually.

The bundle marks an extension of the collaboration announced last year between Disney Japan and Nippon Television Holdings, the parent company of Hulu Japan via its HJ Holdings subsidiary.

“Since its launch, Disney+ has been delivering unparalleled storytelling and unforgettable entertainment to consumers in Japan, who continue to love our iconic characters, brands and franchises,” said Carol Choi, managing director of Disney Japan. “By joining forces with Hulu Japan, we will bring high-quality global and local entertainment to audiences, offering more consumer choice at an attractive value. We are confident that this bundle plan will appeal to an even broader audience in Japan.”

Kazuo Takaya, president of HJ Holdings, noted, “We are thrilled to announce this collaboration between Hulu and Disney+, which will bring the world’s best entertainment across all genres to consumers in Japan at an affordable price. This bundle will be an opportunity for Hulu Japan to evolve to an even more attractive service. We hope consumers will enjoy and take advantage of this bundled service.”

Akira Ishizawa, president of Nippon Television Holdings, added, “Disney is one of the world’s leading entertainment companies and has been a key business partner over the years, including broadcasting Disney films on Nippon TV’s Friday Roadshow. We are pleased to expand this relationship and collaborate in the SVOD field. By leveraging the creativity and brand affinity of Disney+ and Hulu Japan, we will deliver more content that consumers want to watch.”