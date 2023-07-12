ViX & RCN Tie Up

ADVERTISEMENT

Spanish-language streamer ViX has signed a deal with RCN in Colombia that covers exclusive content on the platform, original local production and promotional support on the network.

The partnership includes a content offering that features almost immediate exclusive access to local titles such as the recent hit Ana de nadie and the new series Tía Alison. The episodes are available on ViX the day after RCN airs them in Colombia. This content also premieres outside Colombia, at the same time as on RCN, as a ViX original title.

The agreement also includes the exclusive content premiere on ViX, ahead of RCN, starting in the coming months with the new series La sustituta. ViX will expand its overall content offering with additional 24/7 RCN channels and on-demand content library for titles such as Café con aroma de mujer, Chica vampiro and Pa’quererte.

ViX will also increase its sports offerings within the premium plan, including now in the service the Win Sport Básico channel, which offers matches of the Colombian soccer league and a wide variety of other sporting events such as cycling, motor racing, tennis and more.

The agreement with RCN also includes a substantial incremental marketing and promotional engine for ViX in Colombia, which allows the streaming service to gain greater visibility and permeability nationwide across RCN’s multiple platforms.