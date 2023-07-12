Shine Iberia Promotes for Managing Director in Portugal

ADVERTISEMENT

Helder Marques has been promoted to take up a new role as managing director at Shine Iberia in Portugal.

Marques will oversee all of Shine Iberia Portugal’s output, which on average sees ten formats produced each year. He will report to Macarena Rey, CEO of Shine Iberia, Spain and Portugal and Endemol Portugal.

Rey commented: “For more than a decade, Helder has demonstrated outstanding management skills, effective problem-solving, and he has solid experience as an executive producer. Creating this new role reflects Shine Iberia’s ambition for continued, sustained growth in Portugal. I firmly believe that in this new professional challenge as managing director, Helder will continue to achieve excellent results here.”

Marques said: “Embracing this new challenge is a very important milestone in my professional career, but above all, I’m excited to further demonstrate a great commitment to the Shine Iberia Portugal team, which I have been part of for more than a decade. I know that, together, we will continue to innovate and strengthen the production of content for Portuguese television and for global streaming platforms.”