FOX Fall Schedule Leans on Animation, Unscripted

FOX has unveiled its fall schedule, which features new and returning unscripted and animation series.

Mondays see the return of Kitchen Nightmares, paired with Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

Tuesdays feature Name That Tune and I Can See Your Voice paired together.

The Wednesday roster has The Masked Singer paired with the new game show Snake Oil.

Hell’s Kitchen and LEGO Masters form the Thursday lineup.

Fridays are for WWE SmackDown.

The animated comedy Krapopolis has a two-episode special preview event on September 24 immediately following FOX NFL Doubleheader. It will then take an 8:30 p.m. slot, getting a lead in from The Simpsons. Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy cap off the night.











