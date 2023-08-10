Fisk Scores U.K. Slot

ADVERTISEMENT

Fisk, a comedy series that looks at life in a small suburban law firm, has been sold to ITV in the U.K. and is set to stream through ITVX from August 10.

The Australian series stars co-creator, co-writer and co-director Kitty Flanagan, along with supporting cast members Julia Zemiro, Marty Sheargold and Aaron Chen. Its two seasons have featured guest appearances from comedians Glenn Robbins, Rob Sitch, Denise Scott and Broden Kelly.

“I’m thrilled that Fisk is going to be screened on ITVX,” commented Flanagan. “I grew up watching British comedies, I lived in London and worked on the incomparable U.K. comedy circuit for eight years alongside many of the current stars of U.K. comedy, watching and learning from the best, so hopefully I have a good understanding of the U.K. audience. And with Fisk, I feel like we’ve made a show that will really appeal to that audience; it’s understated, ticks along fast, the characters are realistic and relatable and most importantly, it will make you laugh.”

Sasha Breslau, head of content acquisitions at ITV, added: “At ITVX, we are constantly expanding and evolving our comedy offering, and we are delighted to add Fisk to the collection.”