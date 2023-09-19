ITV Clinches New UEFA Deal

ADVERTISEMENT

ITV has sealed a pact with UEFA to become the home of all coverage of the England men’s football team from September 2024.

With the agreement, ITV secures access to all European qualifiers, UEFA Nations League ties and friendlies between major tournaments. ITV will show live, exclusive, free-to-air coverage of all England men’s football matches outside major tournament finals from September 2024 through to June 2028. Coverage begins with England’s bid to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, followed by the UEFA Euro 2028 qualifiers. In total at least 40 matches, for about ten per season, will be broadcast by ITV over the new deal term. The broadcaster was previously home to England European qualifiers from 2018 until 2022. It currently shares the UEFA Euro 2024 and UEFA Euro 2028 rights with the BBC.

Niall Sloane, ITV’s director of sport, noted: “We’re delighted to bring the England men’s team back to ITV, which keeps coverage of their progress between major tournaments on free-to-air television. We have an experienced team here who are looking forward to bringing viewers all the action and insight from England’s qualification campaigns in the coming years.”

The football portfolio at ITV also includes the broadcast rights for England Women’s football team matches until 2025 and shared rights for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.