Bavaria Media & Picture Tree in Sales Partnership

Bavaria Media and Picture Tree International have entered into a sales-driven partnership.

Under the agreement, Bavaria Media will represent a growing portfolio of Picture Tree International’s feature film library in its programming offer for European territories. Picture Tree International will help to bolster sales for Bavaria Media’s scripted TV programs in territories outside of Europe.

Eva Pfaudler, deputy CEO of Bavaria Media and CEO of content, said: “This cooperation is a perfect match—both sides will benefit. We are now beginning to add a first batch Picture Tree’s excellent theatrical feature films to our large, high-quality programming portfolio, which will also be a big plus for our clients in terms of programming variety and, at the same time, increase the prospects of our lineup outside of Europe.”

Yuan and Andreas Rothbauer, co-managing directors of Picture Tree International, said: “We believe this venture will be a great opportunity for both companies and will allow us to expand our established feature film offering with new formats and a wider client base without losing our flexibility. We believe that this strategic collaboration will be of benefit for both parties and the prospects of the content in this dynamic marketplace.”