Hybrid SVOD & AVOD Revenues to Triple

Netflix, Disney+, HBO and Paramount+ will generate hybrid AVOD and SVOD revenues of $20 billion by 2029, up from $6 billion in 2023, per new figures from Digital TV Research.

“These platforms are expected to roll out hybrid AVOD-SVOD tiers to the world’s top advertising markets in the near future,” says Simon Murray, principal analyst at Digital TV Research. “These forecasts are a lot lower than our previous ones as the platforms have delayed and/or scaled back their expansion plans.”

Disney+ AVOD is set to bring in $3.5 billion, with SVOD at $3.3 billion. Netflix’s split will be similar, at $3.1 billion for AVOD and $3.3 billion for SVOD. Paramount+ will be in third, with AVOD at $2 billion and SVOD at $1.7 billion. The HBO MAX product will deliver AVOD revenues of $1.6 billion and SVOD of $1.5 billion.

“We have cut back the number of countries where these hybrid tiers will start,” Murray adds. “By 2029, we expect that Netflix and Disney+ will both be in 46 countries, Max in 35 countries and Paramount+/SkyShowtime in 37 countries.”