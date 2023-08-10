Emmys Broadcast Officially Moved to January

ADVERTISEMENT

The 75th Emmy Awards have been rescheduled to air on January 15, 2024, on FOX.

Originally scheduled to broadcast in September, the awards have been postponed due to the strikes by actors and writers. The January show will broadcast live on FOX at 8 p.m. coast-to-coast from the Peacock Theater at LA Live.

The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater at LA Live over two consecutive nights on January 6 and 7, 2024. An edited presentation will be aired on January 13, 2024, at 8 p.m. on FXX.