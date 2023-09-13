STARZ Taps 20-Year WarnerMedia Alum

ADVERTISEMENT

STARZ has hired 20-year WarnerMedia alum Sofia Chang as executive VP, chief distribution officer.

Chang worked at WarnerMedia for 20 years beginning in 2000, with her most recent role being president of distribution. She led distribution revenue for all HBO-branded digital and linear channels and navigated its subscriber and revenue growth, increased market share and improved profit margin.

After leaving WarnerMedia, Chang served as the national chief executive officer at Girl Scouts of the USA, leading the enterprise across all functions, including operations, technology, licensing and more. She was instrumental in reversing membership decline, reducing debt and developing a cultural framework founded on inclusivity.

“Sofia is a well-respected entertainment executive who brings a wealth of experience to STARZ along with a successful track record of driving growth in both the linear and digital space,” said Alison Hoffman, president of domestic networks. “We are excited to welcome her to the STARZ team and know her leadership will help us broaden our partner ecosystem, deepen our existing relationships and solidify our position as the industry’s bundling partner of choice.”

“I’m thrilled to join STARZ, and I’m looking forward to building on the team’s great success,” added Chang. “I am also incredibly proud to be joining an organization that is dedicated to putting women and underrepresented audiences at the forefront of its business strategy.”