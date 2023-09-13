Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Amuz Distribution & Pixcom Ink International Distribution Deal

Alexa Alfano 46 mins ago Top Stories


Amuz Distribution has acquired four seasons of the Pixcom-produced Counter Offer.

Counter Offer follows a small, family-run real estate agency desperately trying to survive within the highly unpredictable industry. The dysfunctional team comes together to support their buyers and sellers as they seek happiness and success within the hectic real estate jungle.

There are three 12×30-minute seasons, with season four currently in production. The distribution agreement covers all territories outside of Canada. The series was originally produced for Bell Media and airs in Canada on Noovo and Crave.

Alex Avon, Amuz Distribution’s VP of global distribution, stated: “As we grow Amuz Distribution, we are thrilled to add this fantastic series to our portfolio—the Pixcom production Counter Offer. This fun program supports our mission—keeping the world feeling good.”

Nicola Merola, Pixcom’s president, added: “Pixcom is in great hands with Alex and his Amuz Distribution team. The show is doing really well in Quebec and is perfect for the world stage. Our comedy of a dysfunctional family is relatable across borders, and we look forward to following its journey around the globe.”











About Alexa Alfano

Alexa Alfano is associate editor at World Screen. She can be reached at aalfano@worldscreen.com.

