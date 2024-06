ADVERTISEMENT

As Canada’s Crave approaches its tenth anniversary, the streamer has unveiled a lineup of new series set to land on its platform, including Conan Without Borders, Dope Girls and more.

In Conan Without Borders, which will hit the platform in the fall, host Conan O’Brien takes his humor to uncanny locations around the world.

Also set for a fall debut on Crave are Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, Happy’s Place, Rescue: Hi-Surf, St. Denis Medical and Insomnia.

Dope Girls will reach the platform in 2025. It depicts the birth of the modern nightlife industry toward the end of World War I.

2025 will also see Long Bright River, based on Liz Moore’s New York Times best-seller, on Crave.

Emperor of Ocean Park, from Emmy-winning executive producer John Wells (ER, The West Wing, Shameless).

Upcoming Crave original series for the fall include Canada’s Drag Race: Canada Vs. The World; Made for TV with Boman Martinez-Reid; Don’t Even; So Long, Marianne; The Rebuild: Inside the Montreal Canadiens; The Office Movers; Canada’s Drag Race; Le Retour D’Anna Brodeur; Od Tentations Au Soleil; and Etre Un Hilton.

Saint-Justine: Salle D’Operation will land in the winter.

2025 originals are Slaycation; Bon Cop Bad Cop; Double Jeu; Shoresy; Late Bloomer; The Trades; Drag Brunch Saved My Life; Super Team Canada; and season two of Sisters.