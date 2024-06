ADVERTISEMENT

CTV’s schedule for the 2024-25 season includes the Joshua Jackson-led procedural Doctor Odyssey from Ryan Murphy and the Hawaii lifeguard drama Rescue: Hi-Surf from executive producer/director John Wells.

Doctor Odyssey will be airing Thursdays at 9 p.m., with Rescue: Hi-Surf on Mondays at 9 p.m. Rescue: Hi-Surf also secures the coveted post-Super Bowl slot for a special episode to premiere in midseason.

Also new to the schedule, the Young Sheldon spin-off Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage from executive producers/writers Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland will be airing Thursdays at 8 p.m.

The new workplace mockumentary St. Denis Medical has landed a slot on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.

The unscripted series The Summit, hosted by Manu Bennett (The Hobbit franchise), is set for Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m.

The crime drama High Potential has a slot on Tuesdays at 10 p.m.

The Reba McEntire-led comedy Happy’s Place will run Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.

The documentary series Scamanda will air Wednesdays at 10 p.m.

CTV Original series on the fall schedule include the all-new series Mark McKinney Needs a Hobby (Wednesdays at 9 p.m.), which joins last fall’s number one new Canadian series, The Traitors Canada (Mondays at 10 p.m.), returning for season two, and a new season of the Canadian comedy Children Ruin Everything (Thursdays at 8:30 p.m.).

Tracker returns Mondays at 7 p.m., The Masked Singer is back Wednesdays at 8 p.m. and 9-1-1: Lone Star returns Mondays at 8 p.m. Also returning are Grey’s Anatomy (Thursdays at 10 p.m.), Night Court (Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m.), The Voice (Mondays at 8 p.m. on CTV2 and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on CTV), Shark Tank (Fridays at 8 p.m.), Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (Fridays at 9 p.m.) and the final episodes of Blue Bloods (Fridays at 10 p.m.).