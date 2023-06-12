Marblemedia Begins Production on New Teen Comedy

ADVERTISEMENT

Marblemedia has begun production on Davey & Jonesie’s Locker, a single-camera teen comedy series for Hulu in the U.S. and Prime Video in Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Created by showrunner Evany Rosen (New Eden, Baroness Von Sketch Show, The Spencer Sisters), the series follows two eccentric best friends who have always felt out of step with their peers. When they discover that their locker is a portal to the multiverse, they are more than ready to escape their boring teenage lives for exciting new places. However, they only ever end up in bizarre, alternate versions of their own high school.

Davey & Jonesie’s Locker stars Veronika Slowikowska (What We Do In The Shadows, Baroness Von Sketch Show, Clarice) and Jaelynn Thora Brooks (Heartland) in the lead roles. The ensemble cast also includes Dan Beirne (The Handmaid’s Tale, Ginny and Georgia, Fargo), Emily Piggford, Nikko Angelo Hinayo, Kevin Lauta Osea, Erika Swayze, Sydney Xiaolang Topliffe, Alexa Yaphe, Parker Lauzon, James Hartnett and Rosen.

The series is produced in association with Hulu and Prime Video, with the financial participation of the Shaw Rocket Fund. Distribution360 holds worldwide distribution rights.

“My work has often focused on unique female relationships, and in creating a show for a teen audience, I wanted to develop characters whose friendship felt authentically familiar, yet unlike what we often see portrayed on TV,” Rosen said. “Having been an extremely goofy 16-year-old myself once, my goal was to create a series about two best friends who have already learned to celebrate their bold senses of humor—and who get to enjoy the radical self-love that comes with that… long before they’re old enough to rent a car. I’m so grateful to the team at marblemedia and our amazing partners at Hulu and Prime Video for allowing me to develop this unapologetically comedy-forward series for a new generation of goofs.”

“This series is a testament to our commitment at marblemedia to create character-driven stories with international appeal,” noted Mark Bishop, co-CEO and executive producer at marblemedia. “Hulu and Prime Video have been amazing creative collaborators and we’re excited to bring this series to teen and YA audiences across North America and the world.”

A.J. Trauth, VP of kids at marblemedia, added, “We are thrilled to be in production on this auteur-driven comedy. Evany’s voice is delightfully original, and Davey & Jonesie’s Locker is sure to disrupt the status quo of series currently on offer for this demo.”