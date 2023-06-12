Monday, June 12, 2023
Home / Top Stories / Report: Talk Shows, Soaps, Streamers Most Vulnerable to Writers’ Strike

Report: Talk Shows, Soaps, Streamers Most Vulnerable to Writers’ Strike

Kristin Brzoznowski 2 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

MediaRadar has found that advertisers spent $633.2 million last quarter on the three categories most vulnerable to the writers’ strike: talk shows, soap operas and OTT streaming platforms.

Ad spend on TV talk shows totaled $221.4 million in Q1 2023, up 11 percent year on year. Ad spend on TV soap operas was $59.4 million in Q1 2023, up 23 percent. Ad spend on streaming platforms was $352.4 million in Q1 2023, down 28 percent.

Movies and movie-related events also have much to lose, according to MediaRadar data. During the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, over 100 advertisers invested $25.7 million to showcase nearly 160 brands. Top categories included media and entertainment, technology, medical and pharmaceutical, retail, and finance, totaling $18.5 million—or 66 percent of the total spend.

The data sample also showed advertising for movies and films during Q1 2023 exceeded $771 million, a 24 percent year-on-year increase. Depending on the length of the writer’s strike, movie production may be impacted.











Tags

About Kristin Brzoznowski

Kristin Brzoznowski is the executive editor of World Screen. She can be reached at kbrzoznowski@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Marblemedia Begins Production on New Teen Comedy

Marblemedia has begun production on Davey & Jonesie’s Locker, a single-camera teen comedy series for Hulu in the U.S. and Prime Video in Canada, Australia and New Zealand.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2023 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.