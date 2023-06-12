Brazilian Reality Competition Tops May WIT List

ADVERTISEMENT

The Brazilian reality competition A Grande Conquista (The Great Victory) racked up the most followers on Instagram out of all the new series that made their debut in May, according to The WIT.

After premiering on Record TV in early May, the series garnered 495,000 Instagram followers, aided by host Mariana Rios’ own following of 8.6 million. It sees a group of people (celebrities and others) live together first in a village, then in a villa, all while participating in challenges to escape elimination and win $200,000.

In second place with 137,000 followers, the Chilean telenovela Como la vida misma (Like Life Itself) debuted on Mega in early May. Starring Sigrid Alegría (855,000 followers), Claudio Castellón (248,000) and Andrés Velasco (121,000), it tells the story of a man and woman in their 40s, both divorced, who decide to start a new romantic relationship.

Paramount+’s The Family Stallone earned 76,000 followers to land in third place. After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, Sylvester Stallone gave cameras access to what he considers the greatest role of his lifetime: dad. Stallone has 16.2 million Instagram followers of his own.

The fourth spot went to El gran chef famosos (The Great Celebrity Chef), a Peruvian cooking reality competition in which 12 celebrities with no cooking experience compete in a series of challenges to become the best chef. The series’ judges are chef Giacomo Bocchio (180,000 followers), foodie Nelly Rossinelli (131,000) and food critic Javier Masis (24,700), which helped the show garner 51,000 followers.

Rounding out the top five, the teen telenovela A Infância de Romeu e Julieta (The Childhood of Romeo and Juliet) picked up 51,000 followers after its debut on SBT/Prime Video in Brazil. It tells a modern version of Shakespeare’s iconic play Romeo and Juliet, chronicling the story of two children from different economic backgrounds, born into rival families. Bianca Rinaldi, Karin Hils and João Baldessarini star. Rinaldi has 1 million followers of her own, while Hils and Baldessarini have 720,000 and 374,000, respectively.

The Maltese adaptation of Love Island, Love Island Malta, racked up 30,000 followers after its May 14 premiere on TVM to take sixth place. Hosted by Yazmin Helledie, who has 20,200 followers of her own, the adaptation sees young and glamorous contestants live in a beautiful villa while having fun and flirting with each other.

UPA Next, with 25,000 followers for seventh place, is a new version of the YA series Un Paso Adelante that focuses on the professors and students at one of the most prestigious art schools. The Spanish show stars Miguel Ángel Muñoz (915,000 followers), Beatriz Luengo (850,000), Lucas Velasco (536,000) and Mónica Cruz (280,000).

In eighth place with 23,000 followers, the Korean musical reality series Dancing Queens on the Road follows a group of five singers who hit the road together for a series of concerts and meetings with fans. Singers Hwasa, Kwon Bo-ah (BoA), Uhm Jung-hwa and Kim Wan-sun star, bringing their own sizable followings with them. Hwasa has 8.8 million, BoA has 4.2 million, Jung-Hwa has 626,000 and Wan-sun has 167,000.

Disney+’s American Born Chinese, based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his immigrant home life. With Michelle Yeoh, Daniel Wu and Ke Huy Quan in the cast, it picked up 13,000 followers after its debut on May 24. Yeoh has 2.3 million followers of her own, and Wu and Huy Quan have 1.4 million and 1.3 million, respectively.

Closing out May’s list, Voltes V: Legacy scored 10,000 followers after premiering in the Philippines on GMA Network. The sci-fi telenovela, based on the 1977 Japanese anime series Chōdenji Machine Voltes V, tells the story of three brothers and their friends as they fight humanoid aliens who plan to invade the planet and launch their beast fighters all over the world. The cast includes Miguel Tanfelix (1.4 million followers), Ysabel Ortega (850,000), Radson Flores (32,000), Raphael Landicho (26,900) and Matt Lozano (10,700).

Sign up here to receive the Social Wit List in your inbox every month.